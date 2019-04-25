<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, has commended the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria despite their defeat at the hands of Guinea via penalty shoot out which ended 10 -9 in favour of their opponents in the semi-final encounter.

Sanusi while reacting yo the defeat, said the Eaglets gave good account of themselves in the game and for the fact that penalty kick is a game of luck which may go either way.. Though I blame the boys partially for not taking their chances but this is football you cannot be hundred percentage sure until after 90 minutes.

“Look I am happy with the boys. They played well and we have to encourage them. Though there were lapses noticed in the game and I believe the technical crew will correct before their 3rd place match. You also know that Nigeria went to AFCON U17 in Tanzania with the right ages. You can see that no player failed MRI test. So I commend them” said Sanusi

Sanusi also revealed that the boys will be given adequate exposure locally and internationally before the world cup in Brazil which will help the technical crew correct some of the lapses noticed in this tournament.