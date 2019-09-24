<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General-Secretary, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed, has pleaded with Nigerians not write off the home-based senior national team known as Chan Eagles after they were thrashed 4 – 1 by Sparrowhawks of Togo in the 2020 African Nations Championship qualifier on Sunday.

Sanusi made the appeal in a chat with newsmen, saying the score line was unbelievable because Nigeria teams have not lost with such margin in recent times.

He, however, expressed confidence that the CHAN Eagles would turn the tide against the Togolese when they visit Nigeria for the return leg bill for October 19.

He also enjoined the team’s technical crew to work with NFF technical department in the areas that need to be corrected before the second leg.

“You should know that in football anything can happen within 90 minutes of play,” Sanusi said. “The boys didn’t play badly because they equally missed some chances.

“We should not write them off because Nigerians are fighters when it comes to the round leather game.

The coaching crew have ample opportunity now to do the needful before the second leg,” Sanusi noted.

The General-Secretary further stated that the players and the coaching crew would commence camping immediately in Abuja while the coach will look for experienced home-based players to fortify the team.