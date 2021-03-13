



General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sanusi Mohammed, says Amaju Pinnick’s election victory into the FIFA Council is a massive political achievement to Nigeria.

Recall that Pinnick defeated incumbent member, Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi by 43 to 8 to step into the exalted 37-member FIFA Council.

However, speaking in an interview with newsmen, Sanusi stated that Pinnick’s emergence will also serve as a great benefit for Africa in terms of improving the standard of the round leather game.

He noted that if there is any special consideration to be given to member nations, Nigeria will be among the first to be considered due to Pinnick’s presence in the FIFA council.

“The victory of the president of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, is not only for him but for Nigeria and all Nigerians.





“It means a lot to us because to have representation in the FIFA Council means so much to football administration and I know that Amaju Pinnick being who he is will do everything possible to represents Nigeria very well.

“There is nothing that is for Nigeria that will escape the country, and whatever that is needed to lobby for, I know he will do it for Nigeria and Africa in general.

“So, I can say that this feat is a big political achievement to Nigeria; it has a lot of political advantage by the mere fact that a Nigerian is being called everywhere any time FIFA are having meetings.

“With this also, Nigeria will have an edge over those countries that do not have representation.

“If any special consideration is to be given to member nations, Nigeria will be among the first to be considered, bearing in mind that we have somebody in the council who can say let’s support Nigeria.

“In fact, there are so many things that we can benefit from, and hosting of FIFA tournaments could be one of it depending on interests and facilities.”