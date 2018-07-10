Mr Amaju Pinnick on Tuesday failed to stop Chris Giwa from operating in the Glass House as NFF President following the inability of his counsel to raise a motion challenging the Jos Federal High Court’s ex-parte order which installed Giwa in office.

Justice Musa Kurya, the Presiding Judge in the case between Yahaya Adama and Alhaji Aminu Maigari and three others had, on June 5, made an ex-perte order asking Pinnick’s NFF leadership to vacate the Glass House for Giwa-led executive.

But Pinnick, through his counsel, Festus Keyamo (SAN) on July 5, stormed the court with two motions, demanding for the vacation of the order pending the determination of an application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.

Unfortunately, the motions could not be heard, due to objection by counsel to Adama and others, Mr Ardzard, which led to the adjournment of the case until Tuesday.

When the case came up again on Tuesday, Keyamo announced his representation for Maigari and Ahmadu, the first and second defendants, as well as Pinnick.

In the course of the appearance, Keyamo was challenged by a new counsel, Mr Shangyula Samuel, who told the court that he was the representative of the defendants.

After much argument before the court over representation of the defendants, Keyamo withdraw his appearance and was left to represent only Pinnick.

Keyamo, however, withdrew his earlier motion filed on May 28, asking Justice Kurya to excuse himself from the case, to enable the Chief Justice of the Federation to assign it to another judge.

That attempt created another argument as Samuel and Adama’s counsel, Mr Patrick Ikwueto (SAN), raised objections.

Consequently, Samuel told the court that he could not continue with the case because he knew little about it.

“My Lord, I am just coming into the matter for the first time and would need more time to enable me to study it very well before making any meaningful submission,‘’ Samuel told the court.

Although Keyamo objected to the statement, the judge adjourned the case to Sept. 25 for continuation of hearing.

Keyamo informed the court of the danger of not addressing the NFF saga with urgency, warning that FIFA by its letter to Nigeria, had warned of sanction against Nigeria if the proper thing was not done.

The judge said the parties could write to the authorities for a fiat for him to continue if there was anything serious about the case because “I am already on vacation’’.