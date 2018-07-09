Mrs Mary Gomwalk, the Registrar of Jos Federal High Court, has cleared the air on the status of Justice Musa Kurya, the trial judge handling the Nigeria Football Federation case, saying he has not been transferred out of Jos.

Justice Kurya had,on June 5, given an ex-parte order to Mr Chris Giwa to take over mantle of leadership of the NFF in a case between Yahaya Adama and Aminu Maigari.

The Suprme Court also recently upheld the decision which had enabled Giwa to assume office pending the outcome of the substantive matter before the lower court.

Following rumours of the transfer of Kurya out of Jos over the matter, Gomwalk told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos that the claim was unfounded and false.

“Justice Kurya is very much on ground with us.

“I want to assure the general public that honorable Justice Kurya is very around with us and is not on any transfer.

“Although transfers have been effected by the authorities, we learnt only 10 judges were affected and Justice Musa Kurya was not among the 10 affected,’’ she said.

She assured that Kurya would preside over hearing of the NFF case on Tuesday.

“Though our vacation starts today (Monday), honorable Justice Kurya will be available for tomorrow’s sitting on the NFF case,’’ she said.

Justice Kurya had, on Wednesday, fixed July 10 to hear a new motion filed by the deposed NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, challenging the ex-parte order granted to Giwa.

Kurya had, in his order, told Pinnick’s NFF leadership to vacate the Glass House for the Giwa-led executive.

But Pinnick, through his counsel, Festus Keyamo (SAN), stormed the court with two motions, demanding for the vacation of the order granted Giwa and others, pending the determination of an application challenging the jurisdiction of the court.