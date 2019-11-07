<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has debunked media reports that Golden Eaglets Chief Coach Manu Garba has been sacked.

“it is not true that the NFF has sacked Coach Manu Garba as coach of the national Under-17 team. We cannot sack someone without getting his match reports and his reasons why the team failed in Brazil,” Sanusi said.

“It came to me as a surprise when I read in the media that we have sacked Manu Garba as coach of Golden Eaglets. We cannot sack him just like that without getting his side of the story. As you can see, the team has yet to return, so I don’t know where they got that story from.”

“We expected so much from the team because we gave them the needed support to achieve good results, but they crashed out in the second round to Holland. We [the NFF] shall hear from the coach when he submits his technical report. From there, we move on by trying to avoid future lapses if any.”

Nigerians have been condemning the performance Of The Golden Eaglets and putting the blame on the team’s coaching staff whom they accused of not selecting the best players for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.