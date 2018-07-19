Chris Giwa, the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Thursday said the federation’s secretariat would move to the Sunday Dankaro House at the Abuja National Stadium next week.

Giwa, while inspecting the building told sports journalists in Abuja that he was impressed with the facility and the NFF would begin to operate from there henceforth.

He said: “I have moved around and have seen that the place is good, so we have no choice but to move in from next week.

“We cannot be blessed with a property like this and we allow it to be wasted. By the grace of God, we will begin to move into this place from next week.

“It is a good place and it is befitting.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dankaro House is located at Package B of the National Stadium in Abuja and was commissioned in 2013 by then Vice-President, Namadi Sambo.

The facility was built by the then Presidential Task Force for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, headed by then Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi and set up by then Vice-President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan had set up the PTF then in 2009 to complement NFF’s efforts of ensuring the Super Eagles’ qualification for South Africa 2010.

After the team’s qualification and participation at South Africa 2010, PTF had used the left-over of proceeds it gathered for its assignment to build the facility as secretariat for the NFF.

But the NFF has since then refused to occupy the building, insisting that it needed a lot of money to furnish the building.

It had prefered to continue staying at the rented building at Olusegun Obasanjo Way at Wuse Zone 7 in Abuja.

At this three-floor building, its management staff and other workers had been struggling to get office spaces, with some of them choosing later to move out.

Those who moved out, as well as three of its national league bodies, had been using the facilities at NFF’s FIFA Goal Project at Package B of the Abuja National Stadium.

Asked if bothered about the lack of furniture in the building, Giwa said: “No. Thank God we already have an existing set of furniture. So, we can start with that’’.

On the fact that the facility had been abandoned for some years and the building obviously needs some repair works, Giwa said that would not be a problem at all.

Giw said: “The renovation work will continue as the federation is moving in. In fact, the contractor for the job will begin work on Friday so as to ensure the facility is in good shape.’’

NAN reports that Giwa had resumed office following the ministerial order that the NFF should comply with the court order which recognised his 2014 election.