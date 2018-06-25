The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed joy at news that Super Eagles’ goaltender Carl Ikeme has entered into complete remission from acute leukemia. This means he would now depart hospital as he begins journey to full recovery.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said in Saint Petersburg on Sunday that the Federation was delighted that the 32 –year old has made the significant improvement to attain remission and gradual recovery from the ailment.

“We are indeed very happy and we rejoice with Ikeme on his progress. This is very good news that, I believe, will further inspire our Super Eagles ahead of their big World Cup match against Argentina on Tuesday.

“Now that he has made the very important progress to remission, our prayer is for him to attain full recovery in the shortest time possible,” Sanusi said.

On Saturday, Ikeme announced on his twitter handle: “After a tough year and intense chemotherapy treatment I would like to let everyone know I am in complete REMISSION. I still have hurdles to get over to be cured but I can hopefully now move forward with some normality.