The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reacted to the death of Nasarawa United’s Chineme Martins, during a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture on Sunday.

Martins collapsed after colliding with a Katsina United player.

Efforts to revive the player were unsuccessful, as he eventually gave up the ghost before he was even rushed to the hospital.

The federation took to their Twitter page to react to the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with @NasarawaUnited and the immediate family of their player Chineme Martins who reportedly slumped and died during a league game today in Lafia.

“We are saddened about this news, and we pray for the repose of his soul,” the tweet read.



