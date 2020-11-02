



The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Melvin Pinnick, on Monday, described the renovated Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, as a ”world class” edifice.

Pinnick, who was on an inspection tour of the facility, added that the improvements it had undergone since his last visit were tremendous.

Reports monitored by newsmen noted that the President was led on the inspection by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are billed to play their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Benin Stadium on Friday, November 13. The visit was therefore an opportunity for Pinnick to have a first-hand view of preparedness ahead of the tie.

“There is a tremendous improvement compared to the last time I came. The turf is very brilliant, it’s what you see in world class facilities. I thank the government of Edo for this facility and we are proud of this achievement,” the President remarked.

“The Super Eagles can’t wait to come and play in the State. I’m in touch with the players, who are all excited to be here to play for the country especially, Ahmed Musa, the captain of the team, whose mother is from Edo and he is anxious to play for the nation and his State.

“The NFF will move into the state on Friday, November 9, while the players will start arriving from November 11. And after the game, make preparations to fly to Sierra Leone on Friday or Saturday.

“I will communicate all I have seen here to the Ministry of Youths and Sports and also the Executive Committee. I am happy with what we have seen here today and the Supper Eagles will be playing here for a long time.

“We are also going to bring the Super Falcons here to play. They are the most successful team in Africa, you know. This is home. Like I told you, I made a promise on behalf of the federation, that is promise kept.”

The President then addressed the State as represented by the Deputy Governor.

“And also, we’ve always been thankful to Edo government for being there for Nigeria Football Federation, and we thank them for that generosity at every point in time because these are very sensitive times.”

Pinnick laid out the attention the NFF is focusing on adhering to recommended COVID-19 protocols.

“We are also working because they have been a lot of people coming into the stadium, we have to observe the COVID-19 protocol to the letter. They have written to us officially. This is about 15,000 sitting capacity stadium.





“They want about 6,000 to 7,000 where they will sit out to observe social distancing, so we are going to look at it. We will send a letter to the Ministry and also send a letter to the Presidential Task Force.

“I have already spoken to CAF, we will send a representative of CAF. We are working towards reducing every mistake humanly and materially possible and ensure we have success.”

About the opponents, the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, the President said jocularly, “The team is like coming home to meet your brother but we will just quietly beat them home and away.”

On the newly installed Video Assistant Referee (VAR) equipment in the stadium, Pinnick said that he had told Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Philip Shaibu to showcase all facilities they have in the stadium.

“You have to showcase whatever facilities you have in Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. We had to write to CAF for approval of the usage of the VAR, but we are very excited about it,” he said.

In response, Shaibu assured Pinnick that the State was excited to host its first international game in the newly renovated stadium.

“That was what it was intended to achieve, to have both national and international games here, and we are also excited that in the course of building this stadium, we followed international standards.

“We were all in touch with NFF while we were building the stadium to also guide us with all the FIFA necessary facilities we need to put in place.

“What we have here today is an international standard stadium and we are excited that we are having this game here. And, don’t forget that we are having a game in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know that COVID-19 task force in the State is very strong and they are already being recruited to be part of this game. So, we are going to make sure that COVID-19 protocols are observed in line with international best practices.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to Edo people, that there is going to be a lot of games here. This one, we will not have full capacity spectators. We are going to admit half into the stadium.

“We are going to make sure that they are well-spaced to meet COVID-19 protocols, so we are very ready and excited. Only that we are going to appeal to our President so that we can use our VAR facilities, so that the doubting Thomases will know that there is actually VAR in this stadium,” he joked.

The encounter against the Leone Stars is scheduled for Friday, November 13, with a reverse fixture four days later at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown.