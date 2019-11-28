<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has queried Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr over several breaches of the contract specifically the clause that forbids him from speaking on some aspects of the contract.

NFF Technical Director Bitrus Bewarang described Rohr’s penchant for disclosing information beyond technical matters to the media has unprofessional and against the contractual agreement with the football body.

“In as much as we appreciate the work that Mr. Rohr has been doing with the Super Eagles in the past 40 months, his recent penchant for breaching provisions of the contract he signed with the NFF and the Code of Conduct for coaches is not good for the relationship.

“The NFF wishes that Mr. Rohr continues in the job because of the team he is building for Nigeria which looks promising and has earned some good results since he took charge, but he cannot continue to nonchalantly cause the NFF as a body, and Nigeria as a nation, reputational damage through his utterances and actions,” Bewarang was quoted in the official NFF’s release made available to NationSport.

Bewarang, singled out one of the clauses of the Code of Conduct for coaches, which states that “coaches must not by their actions or inaction cause NFF or the Federal Government of Nigeria any harm, reputational damage or embarrassment, nor do anything directly or indirectly to undermine their contract with the NFF.”

The Technical Director also pointed to Clause E of the code which states that “coaches must not misrepresent the NFF or distort information to the media. They are precluded from imparting unauthorized information to the media.”

Bewarang picked some of his argument from the clauses that prevented the German tactician from disclosing financial details of his contract.

The technical director, however, regretted that Rohr disrespected the provisions of his contract by divulging information which would generate negative reports about the NFF.

“As at today, the only money that the NFF is owing Mr. Rohr is the differential in his new contract (about $30,000) which our financial advisors have to align and interface with AITEO before payment (as the improved contract came into effect in the last half of the year), and which process was concluded on Friday last week,” he added.

He promised that the coach outstanding allowances would soon be settled by the federation.