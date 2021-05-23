The Contract of Super Falcons Coach Randy Waldrum is still intact the Nigeria football Federation has confirmed.

Waldrum was appointed shortly after former coach Thomas Dennerby dumped the job to pick up U-17 coaching job with India.

Not much has however been heard about the former midfielder even as the Glass House a few days back released list of Super Falcons players to begin US tour where they will face Jamaica, Portugal and USA in glamour summer series .

Waldrum had been given the mandate of qualifying perennial African Champions Super Falcons for the next African Women Championship as well as the next Women World cup to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

NFF Director of Communications, Demola Olajire, told newsmen on Sunday, that the contract of the former midfielder is still intact but could not confirm whether he will join the team in the States during the tour. “His contract still intact” he said via test message.





Recall that NFF President Amaju Pinnick, while commenting on Waldrum’s appointment then, voiced his belief the Pittsburgh-born coach has what it takes to excel with the senior national team.

“The predominance of the Super Falcons on the African continent has never been in doubt, with nine titles out of 11 editions of the Women AFCON competitions held so far,” he told the NFF website.

“We envision a new Super Falcons squad competing favourably for laurels at the global level, and I believe the new technical crew led by Mr. Waldrum can take us to that level.”

By the timetable released by the Glass House, the Super Falcons will tackle Jamaica on June 10, Portugal on June 14 and USA on June 17.