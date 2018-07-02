NFF president Chris Giwa has promised to improve the welfare of both the staff as well as the various national teams when he addressed them at the secretariat in Abuja on assumption of office following a Supreme Court ruling.

Giwa said the age-group teams will now be paid match bonuses after this was stopped by the Pinnick board.

Giwa has replaced Amaju Pinnick, whose election of September 2014 was voided.

Over 100 policemen stormed the glass house on Monday afternoon to ensure that the Supreme Court judgment which said Giwa was the legitimate NFF president stands.

The Giwa-led NFF board that assumed office today went straight to the board room, before coming out to inspect each of the offices and staff of the NFF on duty.

Giwa led board which included Yahaya Adama, Effiong, Sanni Fema, serving senator Obinna Ogba, Otunba Sunday Ajayi held a brief meeting at the NFF board this afternoon.

Some of the Amaju Pinnick led NFF board are yet to return to Nigeria even days after the Super Eagles crashed out of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

All efforts to speak with Giwa were futile as the security at the glass house was very tight.