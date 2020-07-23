



The Nigeria Football Federation are looking to tempt Bukayo Saka to snub England and play for the Super Eagles.

Saka has had an excellent campaign at Arsenal and recently penned a new long-term contract at the club.

The 18-year-old made his Gunners first-team debut under former head coach Unai Emery.

He has reportedly caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate with his displays for Arsenal.

Saka has represented England at youth level but is still undecided on the country he will play for at the senior level.





According to the Daily Mail, the NFF are prepared to offer Saka an invitation to play for the Super Eagles ahead of England.

The versatile winger currently plays England U-19 side and is in line for promotion to the U-21s

The NFF have previously been successful in getting English players born to Nigerian parents to switch their allegiance to play for Super Eagles with Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, and Victor Moses having chosen to represent the three-time African champions.