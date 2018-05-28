The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it has concluded arrangements for a seminar on wealth creation, investments and portfolio management for players and officials of the Super Eagles.

Malam Shehu Dikko, NFF second Vice-President/Chairman of Strategy Committee, said on the organisation’s website, thenff .com, that the seminar would take place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday afternoon.

“We believe that it is important to also afford the players and their officials the opportunity to listen to critical advice in the area of wealth creation, business opportunities, investments and portfolio management.

“The focus should not always be entirely on playing football. Of course, the game on the pitch is important.

“But after the game, there is that aspect of human existence that also requires adroit management and knowledge-based action.

“Moreover, they cannot play football for ever. Management of what they have is key to life after retirement,’’ Dikko said.

The Super Eagles delegation is set to fly out of Port Harcourt to Abuja on Tuesday morning, and the NFF has informed the players and officials about the seminar, which will hold between 1.45 p.m. and 2.30 p.m.

Mr Bismark Rewane (Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives); Mr Olufemi Obaleke (Executive Director of WAPIC Insurance Plc) and; Mr Tolu Adeleke (Partner, PriceWaterHouse Coopers) are among those who will speak to the World Cup-bound Eagles.

NAN reports that the National Integrity Officer, Dr Christian Emeruwa, will also talk about integrity matters at the session.

The session comes before the contingent is scheduled to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) at the State House on Tuesday evening.