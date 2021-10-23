NFF opens up on Salisu Yusuf’s reinstatement

Nigeria Football Federation General Secretary, Muhammad Sunusi, has explained the reason for the reinstatement of coach Salisu Yusuf to the technical crew of the Super Eagles as an assistant coach.

Sunusi, speaking in a chat with Brila.net stated that coach Salisu has been the assistant of the Super Eagles and also the (CHAN) team before he was suspended. The suspension is over and the NFF has harkened to the request from the technical department of the Nigeria football federation committee.

He added further that, his reinstatement was, as a result of the belief the technical department had in him based on his contributions toward the development of Nigeria football.