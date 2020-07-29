



Nigeria Football Federation have approached Arsenal’s youngster over the possibility of representing the Nation at the senior international level.

Reports claim the NFF made the move shortly after the player said he’s of his Nigerian heritage and it’s now left for the youngster to make a decision.

Saka was born in London to Nigerian parents, and he’s still eligible to play for Nigeria despite featuring for the country of his birth at the junior level.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a break out season with Gunners last season, making over 30 appearances, scoring two goals and provided 12 assists.





While many are urging to the Federation to do everything humanly possible to get the player for the country ahead of England, NFF President Amaju Pinnick said the Federation would not be begged to represent Nigeria.

“There are many players that play like Bukayo Saka in Nigeria. We don’t want to go begging any player,” Pinnick said.

The likes of Joseph Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses decided to play for Nigeria at full international level, despite playing for England at Junior level, but Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori opted to represent the English.