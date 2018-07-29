The Nigeria Football Federation will offer retired Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, a coaching education as a goalkeeper trainer and then offer him a role in the technical crew of the Senior National Football Team.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Communication department, signed by the General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, the Federation is in contact with Ikeme, who announced his retirement from the game on Friday afternoon, with a view to training him as a goalkeeper coach.

“Carl Ikeme was an embodiment of absolute dedication, commitment and patriotic fervour in the games that he played for the Super Eagles,” Sanusi revealed in the media statement.

“The circumstances of his retirement from the game are somewhat depressing, even as we thank God for his life.”

“The Nigeria Football Federation will find the resources to send him on a coaching course, and afterwards absorb him into the technical crew of the Super Eagles. That is the least we can do for such a dedicated patriot.”

Sanusi also revealed that the NFF was aware of Ikeme’s plan to retire from football.

“A few weeks ago, he had spoken on phone with the NFF President and 1st Vice President of CAF, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, to intimate him on his (Ikeme’s) desire to retire.

“Even though he was sad about it, the NFF President commended his fighting spirit and respected his decision, and also said he would rather allow the player or his club to break the news.”

Ikeme was diagnosed with an acute leukaemia in July 2017 but entered into complete remission only last month, and then announced his decision to retire from football.