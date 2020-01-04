<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led by Mr. Amaju Pinnick has offered Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr a strict new contract beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 66-year-old German tactician deal will run out expires in June 2022 as he opened to listening to new offers from other football associations (FA) from January 1, 2020.

A report claims that NFF is however willing to continue to work with Rohr and have handed him a new contract with the conditions he must be living in Nigeria (Lagos or Abuja).

He will also be allowed to travel on vacation only 3 times in a year. Also, the coach will not get an improved pay from his $55,000 per month deal but it must not be tax-free like the previous three years deal

All his selections must be approved by the NFF Technical Committee and the new stipulation on the new contract that Rohr must show more commitment to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

With all these conditions, it is not yet certain if Rohr will accept the new parameters of his contract but in the past, he expressed his desire to continue on the job.