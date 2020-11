The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Monday released the membership of its sub-committees comprising standing committees and ad-hoc committees for the period 2020-2022.

According to a statement by NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, will appoint the secretaries of the sub-committees.

Find the full list below:

NFF STANDING AND AD–HOC COMMITTEES, 2020-2022:

A. Finance Committee:

Hon. Suleiman Yahaya Kwande – Chairman

Alh Ibrahim Musa Gusau – Vice Chairman

Kabiyesi Odeniran – Member

Yahuza Maihaja – Member

Awalu Musa – Member

B. Internal Audit Committee:

Alh Mohammed Alkali – Chairman

Alh Babagana Kalli – Vice Chairman

Mr Epraim C. Chukwuemeka – Member

Alh Mohammed Garba – Member

Alh Abdullahi D. Sherriff – Member

Larry Gowon (coopted) – Member

Yahuza Adamu (coopted) – Member

Festus Okuejero (coopted) – Member

C. Organizing Committee for NFF Competition:

Barr Seyi Akinwunmi – Chairman

Alh Sheriff Rabi’u Inuwa – Vice Chairman

Mr Kennedy Uchenna – Member

Alh Nasir Mohammed Saeed – Member

Alh Abba Mukhtar – Member

Mr Dotun Coker (coopted) – Member

Alh Aminu Shuaibu Shantali (coopted) – Member

D. Technical and Development Committee:

Alh Ahmed Yusuf – Chairman

Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu – Vice Chairman

Alh Aminu Balele Kurfi – Member

Mr Victor Ikpeba – Member

Mr Isaac Danladi – Member

Alh Mutiu Adepoju (coopted – Member

Alh Dahiru Sadi (coopted) – Member

E. Referees Committee:

Alh Sheriff Rabi’u Inuwa – Chairman

Mr Emmanuel Ibah – Vice Chairman

Alh Tade Azeez (President NRA) – Member

Alh Salihu Abubakar (LMC CEO) – Member

Mr Chukwudi Chukwujekwe – Member

Mal Bello Abubakar (coopted) – Member

Mrs Faith Irabor (coopted) – Member

Mr David Egho (coopted) – Member

F. Legal Committee:

Barr Seyi Akinwunmi – Chairman

Mal Shehu Dikko – Vice Chairman

Barr Poubeni O. Ogun – Member

Barr Godwin Dudu Orumen – Member

Barr Tony Ugwu – Member

Mr Andrew Bekederome – Member

Barr Hussaini Zakari Ya’u (coopted) – Member

G. Women’s Football Committee:

Hon Mrs Ayo Omidiran – Chairman

Mrs. Aisha Falode – Vice Chairman

Mrs. Magret Mwuese Icheen – Member

Mr. Harry Awurumibe – Member

Mrs. Chisom Mbonu Ezeoke – Member

Mrs Sa’adatu Mukhtar (coopted) – Member

Madam Thelma Agara (coopted) – Member

Madam Cecilia Omoregbe (coopted) – Member

Mr Timinepre Jombo Idoko (coopted) – Member

H. Youth Football Committee:

Barr Seyi Akinwunmi – Chairman

Alh Ahmed Yusuf – Vice Chairman

Mr Yakubu Sarma Philips – Member

Mr Imo Atta – Member

Alh Aminu Mohammed – Member

Mr Weyinmi Agbateniyiniro (coopted – Member

Mr Eric Oluwole (coopted) – Member

Mal Salihu Danlami (coopted) – Member

Mr Victor Wokocha (coopted) – Member

I. Futsal/Beach Soccer Committee:

Sen. Obinna Ogba – Chairman

Hon Suleiman Yahaya Kwande – Vice Chairman

Alh Mahmud Hadejia (President ABSU) – Member

Mr Mojeed Adegbindin – Member

Mr Waziri Abba Furo – Member

Mal Mulade Sheriff (coopted) – Member

Mr Tunji Onatolu (coopted) – Member

Mr Christopher Iyere (coopted) – Member

J. Medical Committee:

Dr Peter Singabele – Chairman

Dr Paul Oyeudo – Vice Chairman

Dr Ogungbe – Member

Dr. Nekwu Okolugbo – Member

Dr Tasiu Ibrahim – Member

Dr. Tunde Akinbinu (coopted) – Member

Dr Isah Umar Mungadi (coopted) – Member

Dr Suleiman Ohida (coopted) – Member

Pharm. Isong Isang (coopted) – Member

K. Players’ Status Committee:

Alh. Ganiyu Majekodunmi – Chairman

Alh Babagana Kalli – Vice Chairman

Mr Patrick Pascal – Member

Mr Henry Osaro Asemota – Member

Mal Tijjani Babangida ( President Players Union) – Member

Mr Julius Aghaghowa (coopted) – Member

Alh Bello Garba Gusau (coopted) – Member

Mr Ogheneochukwu Ambakedere (coopted) – Member





L. Committee for Ethics and Fair Play:

Alh Nuhu Ribadu – Chairman

Alh Mainasara Illo – Vice Chairman

Mr Justin Okoroji – Member

Bishop Hassan Kuka – Member

Mr Olu Akpata – Member

Mr Yemi Idowu (coopted) – Member

Al Bature Musa (coopted) – Member

Rev. (Dr) Justin Okoroji – Member

M. Media Committee:

Mrs Aisha Falode – Chairman

Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu – Vice Chairman

Mr Tony Ubani – Member

Mr Kunle Solaja – Member

Alh Shu’aibu M Mungadi – Member

Mr Promise Efoghe (coopted) – Member

Mr Toyin Ibitoye (coopted) – Member

Al Nasiru Zahradeen (coopted) – Member

Mr Gowon Akpadunor (coopted) – Member

Mr Dapo Sotunminu (coopted) – Member

N. Football Committee:

Barr Seyi Akinwunmi – Chairman

Mal Shehu Dikko – Vice Chairman

Chairman NFF Security Committee – Member

Chairman NFF Technical Committee – Member

Chairman NFF Referees Committee – Member

Chairman NFF Match Commissioners Committee – Member

O. Strategic Studies Committee:

Mal Shehu Dikko – Chairman

Alh Ahmed Yusuf – Vice Chairman

Chief Amanze U. Uchegbulam – Member

Alh Abubakar C. Ladan – Member

Mr Jimmy Omo-Agege – Member

Mr Akin Akinbobola (coopted) – Member

Mr Edafe Mathew Eseoghene (coopted) – Member

Mr Alloy Chukwuemaka (coopted) – Member

P. Marketing, Sponsorship and Television Advisory Committee:

Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu – Chairman

Alh Ganiyu Majekodunmi – Vice Chairman

Alh Seni Saraki – Member

Mr Emuobosa Akpene – Member

Mr Colin Udoh – Member

Alh Mohammed Daha Umar Faruk Daura (coopted) – Member

Mal Uba Tanko Mijinyawa (coopted) – Member

Prince Ifalade Oyekan (coopted) – Member

Mal Ibrahim Dambatta (coopted) – Member

Q. Protocol and Ceremonial Committee:

Mr Emmanuel Ibah – Chairman

Alh Sheriff Rabi’u Inuwa – Vice Chairman

Alh Bakura Abatcha – Member

Ajirooba Ooni – Member

Alh Idris Musa – Member

Mr Godwin Abigor (coopted) – Member

Alh Balele Idris Kurfi (coopted) – Member

Mr Robert Terlumun Akpenpuu (coopted) – Member

Mr Neville Ambakederemo (coopted) – Member

R. Security Committee:

Alh Ibrahim Musa Gusau – Chairman

Alh Mohammed Alkali – Vice Chairman

AIG Wilson Inaelagwu (Rtd) – Member

Mr Dauda Dominic Baba – Member

Gen. Stanley Nnaemeka Eze – Member

Mohammed Bello Nasarawa (coopted) – Member

Mr Daniel Musa (coopted) – Member

Emma Nunu (coopted) – Member

AD-HOC COMMITEES:

A. Match Commissioners Committee:

Alh Babagana Kalli – Chairman

Alh Ganiyu Majekodunmi – Vice Chairman

Mr Timothy Heman Magaji – Member

Olanlege A. Kehinde – Member

Sunday Samson Langabp – Member

Yabagi A. Baba – Member

Aminu Mamaga – Member

Sabo Abdullahi – Member

Abang G. Obun – Member

Kenneth De Nwaomucha – Member

Anambra FA Chairman – Member

Hon Usman Maulud – Member

Maurice Mbam – Member

Prince D I Mbaezue – Member

B. Establishment Committee:

Alh Ibrahim Musa Gusau – Chairman

Mr Emmanuel Ibah – Vice Chairman

Alh Ahmed Yusuf – Member

Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu – Member

Alh Babagana Kalli – Membee

Alh Ganiyu Majekondunmi – Member

C. Facilities:

Rep. Nort East – Chairman

Alh Ibrahim Musa Gusau – Vice Chairman

Mal Umar Suleiman Isah – Member

Chief Sunday Dele Ajayi – Member

Barr Christopher Green – Member

Competitions Rep. – Member

Technical Rep. – Member

Media Rep. – Member

Eng. Ibrahim Dada – Member

Mr Ezra Godit – Member

Mr Adebanjo Moses – Member

Mr Anthony Adeboye – Member

Mr Victor Onogagamue – Member

Mr Philips Simon Yaro – Member

Rev. Obioma Onyeaghola – Member

Mr Autin Oiobor Ogbu – Member

D. Technical Study Group:

Dr Alex Mana – Chairman

Dr Kweku Tandoh – Vice Chairman

Alh Haladu Akwashiki – Member

Mr Taribo West – Member

Mr Friday Ekpo – Member

Mr Sam Sodje – Member

Mal Mohammed Umar – Member

Mal Mohammed Salisu Rabiu – Member

Mal Bala Garba – Member

Mal Awalu Adamu – Member

Mal Mohammed Mala Zana – Member

Madan Bola Abidoye – Member

Dr Ifeanyi Oyibe – Member

Hon. Yomi Oke – Member

Mr Etim Esim – Member

Mr Jude Anyadifu – Member