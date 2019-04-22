<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Football Federation have sent birthday wishes to Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi who clocked 32 today (Monday).

Mikel, who burst onto the scene as a teenager at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005, was born on the 22nd of April 1987 in Plateau, Nigeria.

“Happy birthday to @NGSuperEagles captain, @mikel_john_obi. We wish you the best today and always. Enjoy your day! 🍾🍾🍾🍹🍹🎂🎂,” The NFF tweeted.

Mikel who made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2005 has made 85 appearances for Nigeria scoring six times.

Middlesbrough also celebrated the former Chelsea midfielder in a tweet on their official handle.

Middlesbrough wrote: “Happy birthday to @mikel_john_obi! 🎉🎂 #UTB.”

Mikel is expected to make his 15th Championship appearance for Middlesbrough when they face Nottingham Forest later today (Monday).

Three straight victories have thrust Boro back into the push for the play-offs, albeit having played a game more than main rivals Derby and Bristol City.

Middlesbrough will be aiming to record their fourth successive win in the Championship on a ground they have won once in their last eight away league visits to Nottingham Forest – a 2-1 victory in September 2015.

Boro start the day in sixth, a point ahead of seventh-placed Bristol City and five behind Aston Villa, which may possibly be even more if Aston Villa get a result in their lunchtime kick-off at home to Millwall.