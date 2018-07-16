The lingering leadership dispute at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has caused Wednesday’s resumption of the NPFL to be postponed indefinitely, officials have disclosed.

Last month, the country’s league went on break for the World Cup in Russia.

“I am directed to bring to the notice of all members and clubs that the resumption date of the 2017/2018 season earlier scheduled for Wednesday 18th July 2018 has been put on hold,” read a statement signed by executive secretary of the Club Owners Association, Alloy Chukwuemeka.

“Consequently the league resumption date has been postponed indefinitely until further notice.

“This postponement is as a result of some unresolved issues amongst the stakeholders within the football circle.”

Lobi Stars top the league table with 43 points from 24 matches, while Akwa United are two points behind.