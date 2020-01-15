<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is keen to retain the services of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr with negotiations for a new contract set to commence next week, according to a top source in the Glass House.

Rohr is currently into the last six months of his current contract and the NFF will only give the Eagles coach a new deal provided he is ready to accept all the conditions that will be stipulated in the new contract.

The 66-year old coach who can be approached by other interested parties between now and June is however, believed to also want to continue on the Eagles job that has seen him led Nigeria to a group stage outing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and a bronze medal finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

“The NFF is ready to renew the contract of the Super Eagles coach but it certainly won’t be a loose deal like the previous one,” begins the NFF top source who craves anonymity.





“There are certain conditions coach Rohr must agree to if Nigeria must retain his services. The NFF want to ensure a better deal that will help the national team as well as the football development in Nigeria.

“We are definitely set for negotiations next week but the NFF is not going to compromise on certain conditions.”

Some of the conditions Rohr is expected to accept in the new contract stipulates he must be ready to reside in Nigeria to do his job as well as show more commitment to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The coach will also be allowed to travel on vacation only three times in a year while all his selections for the national team must be approved by the NFF Technical Committee.

Rohr who was appointed on a three-year contract in August 2016 has managed 39 games in charge of the Super Eagles with 22 wins, seven draws and 10 losses.