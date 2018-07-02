Jarett Tenebe has given the nation another 24 hours within which to implement the decisions of the Supreme Court as it affects the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) or else there will be a call for anarchy.

Speaking with journalists late Sunday in Abuja, the light complexioned former soldier said citing former American President John F. Kennedy, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”

“We have been magnanimous with the Nigerian system to have allowed the Super Eagles have room to concentrate for the World Cup. Now that they are out, the orders of the Supreme Court has to be implemented without any delay lest the government wants us to adopt self help.”

Asked about the latest FIFA letter in reply to Giwa’s letter, Tenebe laughed, “they have started with their fake letters again. It won’t work. Tell them. Will Fifa ask us not to obey our nation’s laws all because we are members of the football family?”

Did the same Fifa not ask member nations during the resolution of their meeting in Russia to learn to obey the laws of their lands? So, how can the same Fifa reprobate and approbate at the same time. We know where all those things are coming from. It won’t work.”

For the parties to have gone to court, did the Amaju Pinnick board not gone on Appeal when they lost at the Federal High Court? Did they not win at the Appeal Court? What if they had won at the Supreme Court? Having lost, they want to choose not to obey the court.

Barrister Solomon Dalung has 24 hours to implement the decision of the Supreme Court or we shall breed room for violent revolution since there is no room for peaceful resolution. Having patiently waited for the legal process in four years, what else do they want?

If government is powerless to implement the orders of our Supreme Court all they are asking us to do is to go ahead and do whatever we feel is necessary to help ourselves. At that point, no one will say why did you do this. It is a sad commentary that the nation’s football system wants to shield justice. It won’t work. The most honourable thing to do is to do what is right.

Nigeria is a sovereign nation not a banana state where anomie and lawlessness prevails. Why did the same Fifa keep quiet when it was the turn of Ghana. Does Fifa have a Nigerian desk in Zurich? Let no man take us for a ride. Enough is enough.