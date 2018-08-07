Abdulmumini Aminu, a former Chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA), on Tuesday in Abuja called for the introduction of an enabling law for the present-day Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Aminu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the NFF was being run illegally at the moment and therefore needed an enabling law for effective football administration in the country.

He consequently called on the National Assembly to urgently enact laws which would enhance the operations of the NFF.

“The key to curbing the crisis in the NFF is an Act of the National Assembly.

“The NFF is illegally run, because there is no law backing it. The NFF is being run by Decree 101 which was used for the NFA.

“Unless the National Assembly helps to enact an act or create an enabling law for the NFF, we are still going to have problems,’’ the retired Nigerian Army Colonel said.

He said the leadership tussle between Amaju Pinnick and Chris Giwa had dragged for too long because of lack of laws for the federation.

“A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Nigeria Football Association Law 2004 and Enact the NFF Act to Provide for the Administration of the Game of Football in Nigeria and for other Related Matters” is currently before the National Assembly.