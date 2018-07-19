The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, under the leadership of Ambassador Chris Giwa has called for an emergency congress with a view to finding a lasting solution to the lingering crises rocking the football in the country.

This was part of the decision taken at its board meeting held on Wednesday’s night in Abuja.

The meeting which was attended by the president of the board and other executives among other things resolved that the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, earlier scheduled to resume on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 be postponed by two weeks to enable the committee to clear out all outstanding issues and as to brainstorm new ideas toward the improvement of the league.

They also decided to restore match bonuses and allowances to all age group teams, U-23, Flying Eagles, Golden Eaglets, Falconets, and the Flamingoes.

The Board also noted the competitions the federation will be participating for the rest of the calendar year and pledged to provide the teams with all the necessary financial and moral support to succeed.