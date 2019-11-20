<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick says there are no ghost workers on their payroll.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, had on Monday claimed that the NFF was still paying people whose contracts had expired..

Pinnick in a media statement from the NFF’s Communications Department, which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday, insisted that every individual on their nominal roll had specified schedule of duty as prescribed by the Federal Civil Service.

“There is no person on our payroll whose contract has expired,” Pinnick said.

“Every individual on the nominal roll has specified schedule of duty as prescribed by the Federal Civil Service or in line with his/her contract.

“The issue of the nominal roll, has also been submitted to the ministry.”

Pinnick also hailed Dare on his request for a report on the performances of the various national teams in recent weeks.

“It was a good move by the minister to request for the report. As he said, there has to be stock taking and after that, accountability. The NFF is enamoured by the move and we have submitted the requested report.

“For us, there is nothing to hide. We have detailed all the issues and the forces at play, and explained that in so much as these tournaments are important, they are mainly and strategically developmental.

“Even at that, we approach every match or tournament with the intention of winning, but it is practically and absolutely impossible based on indices, records and scientific laws of probability.