Super Eagles vice captain Ahmed Musa has buried his mother.

Family members and well wishes including the football family were at Afuze in Edo state on Saturday to pay their last respect to Musa’s mother who died on January 24, 2019.

The football family was represented by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, who was accompanied by the Edo state FA chairman, Frank Ilaboya and NFF board member, Ibrahim Gusau.

Musa who has been touched by the show of love from Nigerians following the death of his mother arrived the country last weekend from Saudi Arabia for the burial.

He would now be getting set to hit the Eagles camp for the AFCON preparations next Sunday (June 2) in Asaba, Delta state.

Musa won the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League title with Al Nassr on Thursday following his club Al Nassr’s 2-1 home win against Al Batin at the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh.