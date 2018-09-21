Some football enthusiasts have congratulated Amaju Pinnick on his re-election as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), saying it was a deserved victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the elections into the NFF Executive Committee for 2018 to 2022 tenure which took place in Katsina on Thursday, saw Pinnick polling 34 votes to re-emerge as the NFF President.

Former NFF president, Aminu Maigari finished second with eight votes, while Taiwo Ogunjobi, a former NFF Secretary-General came third after securing only two votes.

He was followed by Chinedu Okoye, the proprietor of amateur league club, Bimo FC which didn’t poll any vote.

A cross section of football enthusiasts who took to their twitter handle to congratulate Pinnick on his achievement, noted on Friday that it was indeed a well deserved victory.

Joseph Adebayo, a medical doctor, said it was a good day for Nigerian football and praised other contestants for their magnanimity in conceding defeat.

“Good day for Nigerian football! Congratulations @PinnickAmaju and kudos to the other contestants for displaying magnanimity.

“I hope we can now put the ‘Giwa-effect’, and its attendant shenanigans behind us,” he said.

Toye Okueyungbo said, “Hoping this election will sort out all the outstanding issues in NFF.”

Tunde King reacted to Okueyungbo’s tweet saying, that there was still a need to boot out the “beret man” of which Okueyungbo said, “I concur.”

“Congratulation @PinnickAmaju a magic will lead you and give you wisdom to direct this ship and take Naija soccer to greater height in Jesus name amen. Congratulations,” King added.

Bamidele Joseph reacted to King’s tweet saying, “…Magic or what leads? In whose name? I know it’s not in the name of Jesus Christ.”

“Sir nothing can be done if the Lord did not authorise it,” King re-tweeted.

Njemjika Nwachukwu said Pinnick’s victory was a welcome development.

“@PinnickAmaju Welcome news. He’s done well, reform oriented, brought us into regional & global reckoning in football,” he said.

Adeleye Emmanuel, on his part said, “Congratulation Mr Pinnick, but we need a better approach to our football in Nigeria, and not politics football.”

Samuel Owolabi advised Pinnick to make the development of the country’s league his top priority in his second tenure.

“Congratulations @Amaju pinnick, this time make sure you develop our league and make it more attractive for people to watch,” he tweeted.

Adejobi Adeleye said, “Oh! I’m so happy I can’t stomach this, a good day for Nigerian football.

“Now time to get back to work and win both AFCON & AWCON.”

Idy Patrick said, “Boss congratulations, more God’s wisdom to do the right things for Nigerian football,” he tweeted.

Khalid Toheeb said, “Congratulations to the great man Amaju Pinnick continue your good work, please put more effort in re-building football in Nigeria.

Obi Uchendu congratulated Pinnick but wondered why Okoye who was one of the contestants could not poll even a single vote.

“Congratulations to @PinnickAmaju. By the count of the votes it means that Chinedu Okoye did not even vote for himself! Shame.

Chinedu Okafor replied Gubis tweet saying, “Exactly my thoughts but maybe they asked them not to vote.”