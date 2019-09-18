<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation has hinted it wants to follow up the international friendly, arranged for the Super Eagles, against Five-time World Champions, Brazil, with another grade A friendly with an African team.

Nigeria will play against Brazil, for only the second time at senior level, in a friendly billed for the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang in the October.

The Federation hopes to take full advantage of the international windows available before a November 14 and 19 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho, respectively.

NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, confirmed the Federation is ‘working tirelessly’ on securing more test games for the Super Eagles.

“We are happy to have sealed this encounter with Brazil, the five-time champions of the world. It is not everyday that you get to play Brazil, and I think it is very good for our young team,” Sanusi said.

“The Nigeria Football Federation must also commend Eurodata Sport, our FIFA–licensed Match Agent, for pulling this off. Having said that, the focus now is on getting an African team for the Super Eagles as a second match for the FIFA window in October, ahead of their 2021 AFCON qualifying matches in November.”