



Three weeks ago, when the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) fined Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa N2.5million and banished the team to the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo State for their next home game scheduled for March 3, it acted based on violations of the club in their league fixture against the Edo Queens FC counterparts.

At the time, the Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode made clear the rationale for the fine: “Bayelsa Queens committed the infringement in the Match number 41 played against Edo Queens FC of Benin at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, where it was established in the match officials reports that there was an encroachment, disturbances and disruption of the match by the home team fans.”

The visiting side Edo Queens were not spared as the NWFL also slammed a N500,000 fine on the football club for the actions of the team’s Technical Adviser, Mr. Rolandson Odeh, who was accused of verbally attacking the referee in a post-match interview at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Falode broke down the circumstances of the case against Edo Queens: “Rolandson Odeh, was accused of making some frivolous and unsubstantiated comments about the centre referee which put the league in question with disregard to the progressive efforts being put in place by the board of the NWFL to restructure the league.

“Therefore, Edo Queens FC was fined the sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) for granting such incisive interview capable of bringing the game to disrepute. We believe the fine will serve as a deterrent to Edo Queens FC and also a strong and last warning to Mr. Rolandson Odeh.”

The chairperson added: “As Mr. Rolandson Odeh gets a final warning, the same goes to Bayelsa Queens FC which committed similar infractions against Sunshine Queens of Akure in Yenagoa a few years ago and were equally sanctioned. A repeat of such violations would attract a stiffer sanctions.”

In the ensuing disagreements that followed the fines, the matter was tabled before the Disciplinary Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation for further investigations and adjudication.





The resolution of the case by the Committee was published on Saturday and it stated:

IN THE MATTER BETWEEN BAYELSA QUEENS FC VS. EDO QUEENS FC REGARDING THE MATCH PLAYED BETWEEN BAYELSA QUEENS FC VS. EDO QUEENS ON THE 17TH FEBRUARY, 2021 AT YENAGOA.

FINDINGS:

1. The Committee noted that from the evidence before it, there was encroachment on the field of play by the fans of Bayelsa Queens FC at the 79th minutes, in breach of Art. 16 (1), Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Rules, 2020.

2. That although there was encroachment, the match was not discontinued, as play resumed till full time.

3. That the alleged offences of harassment and assault on the match officials and Away Team cannot be established, as they were not contained in the Referee’s and Match Commissioner’s reports.

4. That as a result of the encroachment, COVID-19 protocol was breached in the process.

DECISION

Based on the findings, the Committee hereby states as follows;

1. That Bayelsa Queens FC is found guilty of encroachment and is hereby fined the sum of Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N300,000) only.

2. That Bayelsa Queens FC is guilty of breach of COVID-19 protocols and is hereby fined the sum of Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N300,000) only.

3. That the Nigeria Women Football League is hereby directed to write a circular to all the Clubs under its supervision, stating in clear terms what their position is with regard to COVID-19 Protocols, whether Fans are to be allowed or not during matches and if they are allowed, the minimum number of persons to be allowed must be clearly stated to forestall breach of COVID-19 Protocols in future.

4. That the above decisions are without prejudice to the right of appeal.

In attendance at the findings and decision were members of NFF’s Disciplinary Committee members including Musa Amadu, Esq (Chairman), Prof. Olufemi Adegbesan (Vice Chairman), Adamu Sani Osmond, Esq (Member) and Damon N. Dashe, Esq (Member). Others are Chike Onyeacho, Esq (Member), Kevin Omuojine, Esq (Member), Queen W. Otarakpo, Esq (Secretary).