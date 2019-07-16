<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will make a final decision on Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach after the team’s defeat to Algeria in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Sunday.

The 66-year-old German tactician who has a year left on his contract with the three-time African champions and has been heavily criticised for his tactics and selection of players in the tournament, which there have been calls for the former Bordeaux manager to be sacked including two ex-internationals of Idah Peterside and Segun Odegbami.

The Nigeria Football Federation has already indicated a desire for Rohr to remain in charge of Super Eagles beyond 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but Rohr has confirmed that he will take time after Wednesday’s third-place play-off against Tunisia to decide the next step.

Rohr told BBC Sport: “There is no hurry because we want to finish third now. We will take a look at my overall results after the third-place match,”

“I’m still under contract for another year, so we will see what is decided together.

“There are positives for us to look at on this journey, but after this final game we can think and then talk about the future.”

Rohr took charge of Super Eagles in August 2016 and qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia where the team failed to make it past the group stage.