The Nigeria Football Federation and World football governing body, FIFA, have sent birthday wishes to Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, who clocked 29 on Saturday.

Ighalo, poised to lead Nigeria’s attack when they take on Croatia in their opening group game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Saturday, was born on June 16, 1989, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NFF wished the Chinese-based striker, on its official Twitter handle, “a happy birthday” and will love to see him get a goal or two in Kaliningrad this evening.

“Happy birthday to @NGSuperEagles forward @ighalojude. We wish you a great day full of goals and goodies,” it said.

Similarly, FIFA said to the birthday boy on its official handle, “Happy Birthday @ighalojude! He’ll be hoping for a good result in #CRONGA.”

Since making his debut in 2015, Ighalo has scored four goals in 17 games for Nigeria. He is currently on a six-game goal drought.

He began his career with the defunct Julius Berger FC, Lagos, before joining Lyn Oslo in Norway.

He also played for Udinese in the Italian Serie A where he was loaned out to Cesena and Granada before he made a switch to Watford.

Currently he plays in the Chinese Super League with Changchun Yatai.