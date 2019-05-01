<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

FIFA U-17 World Cup bound Golden Eaglets have been told to see their failure to win the AFCON tournament as a challenge to work harder and win the World Cup in Brazil.

The Golden Eaglets who finish fourth at the U-17 AFCON are expected to to go on short break from today Wednesday during which the technical crew led by Manu Garba will draw up drastic program to revamp the squad ahead of the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

General Secretary of NFF, Sanusi Mohammed, charged the plalyers on Tuesday in Abuja to double their efforts and ensure that they do better at the World Cup, adding that their predecessors also finished in similar position and ended up winning the World Cup.

“We are happy you were able to secure a World Cup ticket courtesy of fourth place finish. You did not fail, but you did not meet your target of winning the cup. Take it as a challenge and go to Brazil and conquer the world,” Dr. Sanusi stated.

“The NFF will pay you whatever is due to you. It is not our intention to owe you, but due to paucity of funds, we might have some delays. But we will pay you everything due to you no matter how long. Just remain focused as you proceed on break.

“We on our part will give you all the support and preparation you need to excel. We shall meet with your coaches and agree on the program and you return to camp for the next phase of camping and maybe training tour.”