Chris Giwa, a factional President of Nigeria Football Federation, on Thursday lauded the Falconets for their gallantry in winning their second group game at the FIFA U-20 Women World Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that National U-20 team defeated Haiti 1-0 in their second Group D match of the ongoing FIFA U–20 Women’s World Cup in France.

Giwa said that he was full of praise for the girls for overcoming their first group game loss against Germany.

He noted that picking up the maximum three points against very determined Haitian girls was also very commendable.

“We are proud of you not disappointing Nigerians and the confidence that the board has in the team.

“It is not easy to come from the loss of the first game to win, in spite of the resistance of the Haitians,” Giwa said in a statement by Victor Iroele, his Senior Special Assistant on Media.

He added: “The battle is not over yet as we still have a make or mar encounter on Monday against the Chinese ladies. We have confidence in your ability to secure victory.

“Do not take the Chinese for granted neither overrate them, but remain focused and determined to progress to the next round given your antecedents at this championships,” he said.

Giwa commended the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, for motivating the girls with his physical presence at the match in France and other incentives, while assuring them of continued prayers and support of Nigerians.

Reacting to the match, the factional Acting General-Secretary of the Federation, Emmanuel Ikpeme, also commended the girls for a great job after the loss to Germany.

“I am happy that after the first game, you did not allow it to affect your morale.

“Your coaches, led by Christopher Danjuma, did all that they needed to do to propel the team to victory today against Haiti,” Ikpeme noted.

Ikpeme, however urged the team not to dwell on celebrating the victory against Haiti.

“You must put the win behind you and face the challenge posed by China, though I have confidence you will deliver,” he said.

NAN also reports that Germany defeated China 2-0 in the other group game, leaving the Europeans with six points and Nigeria and China with three points apiece, with the Haitians out of the championship.

The battle for the second spot from the group will be on Monday, when Nigeria take on China with the country having a slight edge to progress with any margin of victory.