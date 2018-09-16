The NFF executive committee led by Amaju Pinnick have been locked in an emergency meeting in Abuja after several interim orders were secured restraining them from conducting Thursday’s election in Katsina.

The main challenge facing them is their tenure, which will run out on September 30.

An emergency congress will have to be called to now extend their tenure.

The National Association of Nigerian Footballers (NANF) as well as former NFF executive committee member Shehu Adamu have both secured injunctions against the elections in Katsina.

Newsmen report that they got a vacation judge at the Federal High Court in Abuja to ensure Thursday’s polls do not go ahead as planned.

Several more legal challenges are planned this week, it was further gathered.

On the back of this development, Pinnick had to jet out of Niamey without watching the zonal final of the U17 AFCON qualifiers between the Golden Eaglets and the Black Starlets of Ghana.

Interestingly, the NFF elections on Thursday will clash with the direct Presidential primaries of the country’s ruling party, the APC, which will demand adequate security at the various polling centres across the country.

Pinnick and the bulk of his executives have moved desperately to extend their tenure for at least another four-year term by even disobeying various court orders principal of which declared them illegal.