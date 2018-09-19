A former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and frontline contender for the NFF Presidency, Aminu Maigari, may be disqualified by the 2018 NFF Electoral Committee over an alleged certificate forgery.

The elections into the Board of NFF is billed to hold tomorrow, Thursday, September 20, 2018, in Katsina state, is chaired by Muhammad Sani Katu.

Katu, chairman of the 2018 Electoral Committee announced on Wednesday that the clearance issued to Maigari to vie for presidency has been withdrawn and substituted with a “Provisional Clearance.”

According to Katu, the Electoral Committee received two petitions against Maigari alleging certificate forgery.

The petitioners were filed by Chuma Onye and Ahmed Shuaibu Gara Gombe dated September 14 and September 17 respectively.

Sequel to receipt of the petitions, the Electoral Committee in line with the spirit of fair hearing, requested Maigari to defend himself by producing original documents of the Grade Three certificates that he submitted.

But, Katu stated that “However, as at the 18th of September, 2018, Alhaji Aminu Maigari failed to produce the Original Documents.

“It is therefore based on the above premise that the Committee makes the following resolutions:

– That the Documents submitted by Alhaji Aminu Maigari i.e the two Grade Three Certificates which are attached to the Petitions are indeed not the same both in substance and in content with each other in fact they ate contradictory.

– That the said Certificates are submitted in contravention of Article 5(1)(i) of the Guideline for the Nigerian Football Federation Executive Committee Election 2018.

– That the clearance earlier given to Alhaji Aminu Maigari to contest for the office of the President of the Nigerian Football Federation is hereby substituted with a principal clearance.