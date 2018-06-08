The Nigeria Football Federation have moved to deny reports of a rift between Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi and his assistant, Ogenyi Onazi.

There were reports that the pair (Onazi and Mikel) are at loggerheads over the leadership of the team and the alleged tussle is allegedly affecting the chemistry of the players in camp.

Onazi debunked the insinuation in a chat on Thursday and labelled it as falsehood.

The NFF moved a step further to counter the claim by posting a short video on their official Twitter handle on Friday with the two players chatting and trading banters at their training base in Austria.

Mikel and Onazi who sat together, also spoke about the team’s ambition of winning the World Cup title in Russia with a short message above the video.

“Avoid fake news. Earlier in training, Captain Mikel and Vice Captain Onazi #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong,” reads the tweet on the NFF handle.

The Super Eagles who lost 1-0 to Czech Republic in their last friendly game before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will face Croatia in their opening game at the competition on June 18 in Kaliningrad.