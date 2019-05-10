<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked media reports that the Super Eagles will play a friendly game with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in France as part of preparations for the forthcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“We finalized our program leading up to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations long before now and have publicized same, and a match with the Atlas Lions of Morocco is not on the cards,” NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said on Friday in a media statement.

“For avoidance of doubt, the Super Eagles will set up a camp in Asaba, Delta State as from Saturday, 2nd June, play a friendly with the Warriors of Zimbabwe on 8th June and fly to Egypt the following day.”

NFF’s communications chieftain added: “They will set up a final training camp in Ismailia and then play a friendly against Africa’s number one–ranked team, Senegal in Ismailia on 16rh June.

“On 17th June, they will depart Ismailia for Alexandria – venue of their AFCON Group B matches.”

At the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt, three–time champions Nigeria will trade tackles with Burundi on 22nd June, confront Guinea on 26th June and tackle Madagascar on 30th June, all in Alexandria.

The 32nd Africa Cup of Nations will hold in four Egyptian cities : Cairo, Alexandria, Suez and Ismailia, from 21st June to 19th July.