The leadership crisis that’s engulfed Delta FA will be sorted in the next three month according to the Chairman of Chairmen, Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau.

In a chat, Gusau reiterated the NFF had commissioned a normalization committee following the dissolution of the Delta FA board.

The embattled chairman of the Delta FA, Edema Fuludu, was sacked by the board over several allegations including fraud.

“We received a letter from the then board suspending former Acting Chairman Edema Fuludu over allegations including graft. He was accused of even withdrawing funds from the FA’s account through ATM.

“The person who seconded the suspension of the Acting Chairman now presented himself as the newly elected Chairman. Victor Ikpeba was the person who seconded the suspension. That amount of confusion cannot be allowed to go on and at that point we had to wade in.





“As far as we are concerned a normalization committee has been set up and in three months, hopefully, they’ll present a way forward for a duly elected board in the Delta State FA,” Gusau said.

Responding to the allegations leveled against him, Fuludu counter accused the NFF of breaching its own regulation and acting contrary with the statutes guiding football in Nigeria.

Fuludu insists establishing a normalization committee for the Delta FA is illegal.

“Delta State football is in a standstill it is not going on well,” the former Super Eagles midfielder said.

“They want to do it against the statutes and decorum. Am a man of peace, but like Mandela (Nelson) said, we will never lose; we either win or learn.”

“If the NFF decided to create a normalization committee they’re going against their own rules, rather they should set up an arbitration committee.

“When there’s a call to sheath our swords we will and peace will prevail.”