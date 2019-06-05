<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation has come out to deny allegations of player extortion and infighting among the technical crew of the Flying Eagles led by head coach, Paul Aigbogun.

The owner of the blog known for attacking media men and spreading falsehood about players, as well as the Federation, also alleged that players were forced on Aigbogun after assistant coaches took bribe from them.

“It has come to the notice of the Nigeria Football Federation that a spurious message has been doing the rounds on social media with the aim of denting the image of the Flying Eagles coach Mr Paul Aigbogun and by extension the Federation,” reads a statement on the official Twitter handle of the NFF.

“The post, apparently emanating from a blog that is known to constantly spew lies suggested that coach Paul accused members of his backroom staff of conspiring against him as well as maliciously insinuating players paid monies to get called up.

“In as much as the NFF understands Nigerians are not happy about the exit of the Flying Eagles from the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland, it is imperative that the Federation clear the air on the rumors.

“At no time did Paul Aigbogun give such an interview to anyone – formal or informal, and for anyone to suggest such, it can only the wild imaginations of the writer who despite quoting an imaginary source, never attributed same to anyone.

“The coach and his backroom staff are in unison and worked together in peace. Allegations of bribery, forcing of players on the coach and others are a mere fabrications, a figment of the author’s imagination and should not be taken seriously.

“Despite the disappointment of the exit of the Flying Eagles from the tournament in Poland, the NFF still remains unwavering in her commitment to developing youth football in Nigeria. That has been one of the core pillars of the Federation and will continue in the same path. ”

The Flying Eagles were eliminated from the on going FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland following a 2-1 loss to fellow West Africans Senegal on Monday.