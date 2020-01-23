<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Board Member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Babagana Kali, has stated that the NFF will in its plan for the Super Eagles ensure they take all qualifying ties for the world cup journey seriously after witnessing the draws in person Tuesday evening in Cairo.

Kali speaking in a chat with newsmen said the NFF is aware of the changing state of football in Africa and the rest of the world and hence will ensure they take things seriously for the team and technical crew to know how crucial each tie at the qualifiers will be.





“There is nothing like easy because there is nothing like underdog country in Africa. There is plenty of football around the world because every country knows how to play football only that Nigeria is been rated among the best in Africa and one of the best in the world despite what we are going to face every match with seriousness and every challenge.”