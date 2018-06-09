The NFF official contingent to the World Cup will be stationed at Saint Petersburg far removed from the Super Eagles base camp in Essentuki so as not to disturb the team, officials have informed.

Saint Petersburg will stage the Eagles final Group D match against Argentina on June 26.

Essentuki is in the south of Russia, closer to Georgia and it is almost 2,000 kilometres from Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second biggest city.

“The coach (Gernot Rohr) has asked he does not wish for any distraction and so the NFF plan to keep the country’s contingent as far away as possible from the team’s training camp,” an official told.

In the meantime, an advance party of the Nigerian contingent led by former NFF general secretary Musa Amadu are due in Russia this weekend to ensure everything is in place for the Eagles.

The Eagles open their game on June 16 against Croatia in Kaliningrad.