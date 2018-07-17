The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju, has described the leadership crisis rocking the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as unfortunate and uncalled for, noting that the crisis is deliberately being orchestrated by the Minister for Youths and Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalung, to realize his clannish dream of foisting his acolytes on the organization in contravention of known rules.

The Lawmaker made this disclosure yesterday in Warri while addressing a political youth group, the Warri Political Vanguard.

According to Reyenieju, “Dalung on assumption of office has consistently displayed unbridled mischief of ultra-sectional nature, including employing different devious means to undermine the leadership of the current president of the NFF, Mr Amaju Pinnick, and the Board; and these are carried out with the intention of enthroning his clannish choice.

“It is on record that the election of the Pinnick-led NFF Board in 2014 was witnessed by the representatives of the World Football Governing Body-FIFA, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“One thus wonder that after this issue had been fully resolved by the highest Court of Sports Arbitration in Switzerland in favor of Pinnick, the minister and his co-travelers have remained unconsolidated; and have shamelessly been running from ‘pillar to post’ and undermining FIFA rules and regulations with the sole intention of imposing his preferred persons on the football administration in Nigeria.

The Lawmaker appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to call his Minister to order; noting that the FIFA President Gianni Infantino has warned of a possible ban on Nigeria if the current actions of Mr. Dalung remain unchecked.

In his remark, the leader of the group, Mr. Daniel Nanna commend the federal lawmaker for his intervention in the issue while pledging their support for him.