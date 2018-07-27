In anticipation of the resumption of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) following the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) leadership crisis, domestic league players have lauded the president for his mediation.

The domestic league, which went on break because of the just concluded World Cup, was due to resume penultimate week, but suffered a sudden postponement due to the crisis at the helm of Nigeria’s football.

President Buhari, earlier in the week, directed the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police to restore order at the Glass House, which paved the way for the Amaju Pinnick to resume at the Glass House. The development has given rise to the expectation that the second stanza of the league will also start very soon.

Speaking on the return of normalcy and while waiting for the league to resume,

Yinka Onaolapo, an Enyimba midfielder, said, “It is good that peace has returned to the league. I thank President Buhari for this and we hope that the LMC will call us all back soon.”

Speaking in the same vein, Wasiu Jimoh of FC IfeanyiUbah, while thanking the president, said that he looked forward to playing once again. “First I want to thank the president for his intervention. He has proven that he has Nigeria at heart. I can’t wait to get onto the field,” he said.

Anthony Okpotu, the top scorer of the league last season with Lobi Stars, said Buhari has demonstrated that he is fully in tune with Nigeria, calling on the LMC to immediately start the league.

“The president has done well by intervening in the crisis. It is very good and we now expect the LMC to follow suit and call of the suspension.”

Dele Ajiboye of Plateau United and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi of Akwa United also lent their voices, saying that the league should immediately. Ajiboye said: “I think the league should start immediately because Buhari has done his own by restoring peace in the NFF.” On his own, Ifeanyi said: I thank the president but why are we still on break? The league should start now,” he said factly.

Meanwhile, attempt to know the actual kickoff of the league failed as calls to the LMC went unanswered.