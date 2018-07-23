Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, has summoned an emergency meeting of stakeholders for a round-table parley to deliberate on the leadership crisis that factionalised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The meeting will hold tomorrow at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

A letter summoning the FA chairmen and secretaries to the meeting was signed by Simeon Oduyebo, a director of EDP in the ministry on behalf of the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The stakeholders are to be accommodated at the expense of the Federal Government at Treasure Suite Hotel, Central Business District, Abuja.

The letter acknowledged that the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling on the parallel NFF board elections had thrown up a number of challenges for the administration of NFF.

“In consideration of the far reaching implications of the above development and the genuine concern for long term development of the sport of football in Nigeria, I am directed to invite you, as a core stakeholder in the Nigeria football, to a dialogue meeting with the Honourable Minister,” the letter dated July 20, 2018 said.

Nigerian football administration has been marred by intrigues since the Supreme Court delivered ruling in June on the matter between Chris Giwa and Amaju Pinnick, seeking interpretation on who was the legal president of NFF.

Dalung, acting on the legal advice of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami directed that the Supreme court order favouring Giwa should be upheld.

But FIFA has declared the Nigerian government action as an act of interference and has warned the country risked a ban from all international football activities.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had during the World Cup final in Russia declared Giwa as an impostor and has insisted that the international body recognised only Pinnick as the validly elected NFF President.

Aside FIFA, the momentum appears to be swinging in the favour of Pinnick as virtually, all the state football associations, including Plateau State, incidentally the home FA of Giwa, recognising the board headed by Pinnick. No less than 25 state FAs have thrown their weights behind Pinnick led board.

Also at Friday, the influential Club Owners Association of Nigeria, issued a statement where the members asked Nigeria to comply unconditionally with the statutes governing international football.

‘’In view of the foregoing, the Association rejects and condemns the persistent attempts by a certain group of persons to employ all manner of subterfuge to undermine these well-established Rules and Regulations of football administration and organisation and, to the detriment of orderly football administration in Nigeria,’’ the club owners said.

They also condemned the move by the Giwa faction to meddle into the affairs of the League Management Company (LMC).