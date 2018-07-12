The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Anayo Nnebe, has advised parties in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) crisis to heed subsisting verdict of the court.

Mr Nnebe told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the proper and responsible thing to do now was for both parties in the dispute to obey order of the court, pending determination of the substantive suit.

The leadership tussle of NFF between Amaju Pinnick and Chris Giwa continued as the court on Tuesday failed to stop Mr Giwa from occupying Glass House, NFF’s headquarters, as requested by Mr Pinnick.

The development was sequel to the inability of Mr Pinnick’s legal team to press for the vacation of ex-parte order of the court, which recognised Mr Giwa as the authentic president of NFF.

Justice Musa Kurya, the presiding judge of a Jos High Court, in the case between Yahaya Adama and Aminu Maigari and three others had on June 5 made an order asking Mr Pinnick to vacate the Glass House for Mr Giwa.

Mr Nnebe said that his committee could do little or nothing to resolve the matter since it was already before the court.

He, however, urged the court to give accelerated hearing to the suit.

”My advice is that the court should give speedy hearing to the matter and its decision should be binding on all parties.

”I am not a lawyer; I am not a law officer but I can’t be a lawmaker and be a lawbreaker.’’

The lawmaker, who represents Awka North and South, also called on the warring parties to sheathe their swords.

”If court has given a judgment and you have gone to the court to ask it to reverse the step, you have to wait for the court to take a decision. ‘You can’t resort to self-help.

“So, the point I am making is that for now, the Supreme Court has said obey the order of the lower court.

“The order of the lower court said this election has been nullified. Until it is reversed, it should be obeyed.

”Let me tell you one thing, sentiment apart, if we select the judgments or orders we will obey in this country, it will mean throwing the country into a state of anarchy and lawlessness.’’