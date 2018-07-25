Mohammed Sanusi, the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, on Tuesday in Abuja said claims that the federation’s Glass House secretariat was under lock and key were untrue.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Department of State Services operatives had on Monday stormed the NFF secretariat with orders to restore normalcy to the place.

They were later joined by Sanusi, who said he received a letter from the Office of the Minister of Justice to the effect that Nigeria would respect FIFA’s position on the matter.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, had stated on the sidelines of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia that the global body only recognised Amaju Pinnick as the NFF President.

Three weeks ago, a group led by Chris Giwa had stormed the NFF secretariat to take control on the strength of a court ruling.

However, with the new directive, the NFF Executive Committee led by Pinnick has been restored to office.

Sanusi said: “As you can see, there is no problem, as activities are running smoothly and everyone is going about his or her business at the Glass House.

“I don’t know where these rumours about the NFF headquarters being under lock and key is coming from, but I can assure you that it is certainly not true.

“I will therefore advise all those peddling such rumours to please desist from this.”

NAN also reports that NFF staff were seen moving in and out of the office doing their regular work with some operatives of the DSS stationed outside the NFF Secretariat.