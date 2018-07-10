World soccer governing body, FIFA, have fixed this Tuesday for their decision on the latest crisis to rock Nigeria Football Federation, with the possibility of an announcement also expected on the matter.

This follows a formal notification given FIFA by the NFF about details and true situation of the latest leadership tussle in the Nigerian soccer governing body.

It is on the strength of the NFF letter that FIFA will take a decision on Tuesday, which is a week after the global body demanded an update on the matter, while also handing out a Friday deadline for a resolution of the issue.

The NFF responded on Friday, with details of the Supreme Court ruling ordering Chris Giwa to take over, pending the determination of a case against the Amaju Pinnick-led executive committee.

Also contained in the reply was notification that a criminal investigation has also been launched against Pinnick, as well as NFF’s First Vice-President, Seyi Akinwunmi; Second Vice-President, Shehu Dikko; General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi; and Executive Committee member, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf (aka Fresh).