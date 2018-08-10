The ending drama over the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) leadership tussle between the factions of Amaju Pinnick and Ambassador Chris Giwa took a fresh twist yesterday with the return of the Department of State Services (DSS) to the football house secretariat.

The DSS had been withdrawn on Wednesday, which allowed the Giwa’s faction reclaim the secretariat, with Giwa and his group even holding meeting late into the night but the situation changed yesterday as the operatives returned in a daring mood.

According to our source, the DSS operatives stormed the secretariat in a commando style and chased all the staff away.

“The DSS operatives forced all the staff to vacate the Glass House at 4.00pm yesterday and not even the pleas by the staff that they are watching the FIFA Women U-19 World Cup between the Falconets and Haiti could sway them,” the source said.

We further gathered that two top staff of the NFF, Tunde Aderibigbe, the Head of Protocol and Bola Oyeyode, Head of Competition almost exchanged blows as they were in opposing camp while Giwa faction’s acting Secretary General, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme was allegedly manhandled by the security operatives when he wanted to assert his authority over the secretariat.

As at the time of writing this report, Ambassador Giwa, who was said to have run to the office of the acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, was being expected by Abuja based journalists to address them on his mission at the Presidency.